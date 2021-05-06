Natchitoches man arrested for narcotics during traffic stop

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force, a man has been arrested for possession of narcotics following a traffic stop.
Officials say on April 28 agents conducted a traffic stop on a black Cadillac for illegal window tint.
During the stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Jason Jefferson, 25, was not licensed to operate a vehicle with window tint registered at 4%. The legal limit for window tint in Louisiana is 40%
After developing reasonable suspicion that a crime was being committed, agents had a narcotics detector canine, Misty, conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. Misty gave a positive alert and a search revealed 102 suspected Oxycodone pills that were concealed in the interior of the vehicle. Oxycodone is a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Jefferson was arrested for the following charges:
- Possession of CDS schedule II (Oxycodone) w/intent to distribute
- Illegal window tint
- No driver’s license
Jefferson was booked and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center to await bond.
