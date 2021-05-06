Yokem Connection
Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT
(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
San Francisco's Department of Public Works wants to replace 3,000 existing trash cans. The...
‘It’s insane’: $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco
There's a nationwide hotline for grieving pet owners that's run by vet students out of Tufts...
Students run hotline for grieving pet owners
