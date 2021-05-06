LSU presidential search near end; announcement expected during Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, May 6, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
According to its website, LSU says the three presidential candidates aiming to become the university’s next leader will speak during Thursday’s board meeting.
The finalists are:
- Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government
- James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System
- William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
The statement reads as follows:
During the May 6, 2021 LSU Board of Supervisors meeeting, each candidate for president will be allotted 90 minutes for presentation and questions followed by a short break. The first candidate is anticipated to make the presentation at, or shortly after, 9:30 a.m. If a candidate finishes in less than 90 minutes, the Board may choose to call the next candidate earlier than the estimated time outlined. Below are the estimated time of interviews:
9:30 a.m.: James Henderson
11:20 a.m.: Kelvin Doergemeier
1:20 p.m.: William Tate
Anyone interested in making public comment during today’s meeting should submit a request to lsuboard@lsu.edu one hour prior to the start of the meeting, according to LSU.
The public may also submit written comments related to agenda items and those will be added to the official record.
Also on the agenda, the LSU Board of Supervisors will be asked to approve a $2.5 million dollar contract for new Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Kim Mulkey.
The Board will also be asked to increase the price of season tickets for women’s basketball.
Following today’s LSU Board of Supervisors meeting, the university will host a press conference with the newly named LSU president.
The press conference will be held after the Board’s announcement of the new president, which will occur this afternoon after all of the candidate interviews.
RELATED:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.