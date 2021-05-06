Louisiana Workforce Commission partnering with ID.me.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With so many people unemployed due to the hurricanes and COVID-19, the large numbers of people who desperately need help are sometimes the victim of fraud.
“What was meant to help people in a crisis that our nation never faced before this magnitude has been an opportunity for those to hurt all of us, and so in fighting that, Louisiana states are exploring new means and adopting new technologies to fight fraud,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary, Ava Cates
And that technology that LWC Secretary Ava Cates is talking about is the identity verification program ID.me.
“This is just the next level of that as we require more information, those fraudsters get more sophisticated,” she said. “So we have to get more sophisticated in our attempts to block fraud.”
Starting on Wednesday, May 5, people who file new unemployment claims will be redirected to the ID.me site to verify their identity.
Used by multiple federal agencies, ID.me aims to not only make the process more secure but also faster.
“It’s all part of our effort to combat fraud, but also make the process more seamless, as citizens verify their identity,” she said.
Cates says this program will first be used for individuals filing new unemployment claims or individuals that are already on unemployment but transitioning to a new claim.
Cates did say that the verification process could happen in five to 10 minutes.
She says if your information does not align or if you have a common name, you could go into an additional stage of verification.
