La. Senate approves bill that bans transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports
By WAFB Staff | May 5, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Senate approved a bill Wednesday, May 5, that keeps transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports.

The Senate voted 29-6 in favor of SB 156, which is sponsored by Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton).

The bill will next go to the House Education Committee, which rejected a similar measure Tuesday.

Supporters of the proposals said they are trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition.

Opponents call the measures discriminatory.

