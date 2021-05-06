LA House panel takes up proposal that could mean 12-hour shifts for SPD patrol officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A proposal that could lead to 12-hour shifts for Shreveport police officers was reported favorably on a 10-0 vote Thursday, May 6 by a Louisiana House committee.
House Bill 121 was discussed Thursday by the Louisiana House Committee on Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs, of which District 4 state Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, is a member. The legislation was prefiled March 15 by District 5 state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, then assigned to the committee April 12.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond has said that his department is short 100 officers. In an effort to combat the officer drain, HB 121 would let Raymond split his department’s patrol division into two platoons, giving him the option of moving patrol shifts to 12-hour workdays. The idea is to help fill holes in shifts created by the officer shortage and potentially cut down on increasing overtime costs, according to police sources.
The proposal met with immediate pushback from the Shreveport Police Officers Association.
Michael Carter, SPOA president, penned the letter below to Seabaugh, asking the state representative to pull HB 121.
Below is the text of House Bill 121 followed by the legislative digest entry about the proposal:
