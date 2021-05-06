KSLA honored with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

KSLA’s Your Voice initiative took home the title in this new category. Your Voice is a station-wide initiative that continues today and focuses on the concerns of those who have not felt heard. The station made the commitment after the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. As part of the initiative, the station hears concerns, brings them to the forefront, and searches for solutions. The entire team contributes ideas for the station’s newscasts and storytelling efforts. Assistant News Director Jerry Goodman had the idea to start the project and since then, it has grown into a cornerstone of the station’s coverage.