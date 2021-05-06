KSLA honored with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA has won two 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Continuing Coverage.
The Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is a new category in 2021. More than 40 stations in the region earned awards in this category with examples of bilingual reporting, contextual coverage of inequality and discrimination, and newsroom-convened community discussions.
“Being honored with these prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow awards is a pinnacle of recognition for a team that pursues excellence every day. I am so proud and honored to work alongside my KSLA colleagues in shedding light on difficult subject matter and helping to bring positive change to our community,” said Sacha Purciful, general manager and vice president of KSLA.
KSLA’s Your Voice initiative took home the title in this new category. Your Voice is a station-wide initiative that continues today and focuses on the concerns of those who have not felt heard. The station made the commitment after the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. As part of the initiative, the station hears concerns, brings them to the forefront, and searches for solutions. The entire team contributes ideas for the station’s newscasts and storytelling efforts. Assistant News Director Jerry Goodman had the idea to start the project and since then, it has grown into a cornerstone of the station’s coverage.
“These awards are an honor for our entire team. Our coverage over the past 14 months has affected us so personally, like never before. I’m proud of the work our team has done and continues to do. Everyone contributes to our journalistic excellence and our award-winning coverage,” said Jayne Ruben, KSLA news director.
In the Continuing Coverage category, KSLA won for its coverage of the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. in 2020. Chief Investigative Report Stacey Cameron and Anchor/Reporter Domonique Benn lead the station’s coverage with two initial reports. Cameron was able to obtain cellphone video of McGlothen’s encounter with police that no one could get ahold of... not even the police department.
“Building trust in our community is key in the work we do every day. And for someone to trust Stacey to give him that video to tell Mr. Glothen’s story with the hope of getting answers surrounding his death, shows the impact of our work in our community,” Ruben said.
And it definitely did. Shortly after KSLA released its story, the officers involved were suddenly placed on leave.
“Domonique had a difficult conversation with Mr. McGlothen’s son to let him know we had video of his father shortly before his death in police custody. She offered him the opportunity to view the video and respond before we shared it. That compassion is paramount in our storytelling and relationship with the community,” Ruben said.
The KSLA team tells stories with credibility and compassion.
“We are here to do work that matters and the sacrifices made to accomplish that work are often hidden behind the scenes. It is wonderful to see the recognition afforded to our team for the hard work and sacrifice they put in daily to bring excellent journalism to our viewers,” Purciful said.
Twenty-six Gray TV stations won 57 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2021. KSLA was one of 10 stations to receive two or more awards.
Click here for the full list of winners. Regional winners automatically move on to the national level.
