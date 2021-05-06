Inexpensive gift alternatives for Mother’s Day

(KSLA) -This weekend we celebrate Mom.
Mother’s Day has turned into a $25 billion industry, with most American’s spending an average of $200. Money has been tight for many people due to the COVID-19 pandemic — so we found some less expensive ideas.
The top three buys for Mom on Mother’s Day are flowers, social outings, and greeting cards. In fact, according to a recent survey Mother’s Day is bigger for the florist industry than Valentine’s Day.
Blooms can be pricey so a less expensive option would be to pick up a house plant instead. Grab a pretty plant or small tree that she can keep either indoors or outdoors for years to come, instead of throwing dead flowers away in a few weeks.
We all know Mom likes to be pampered. The best way to do that is to handle the chores. Do the dishes, clean the house, and cook her favorite meal for her. One good way to turn that into a present is to present her with chore coupons or a card detailing how you plan to pamper her for the day. Spend time waiting on her hand and foot. It will cost you next to nothing and mean even more to your Mom.
Another option is to give her time. Moms rarely do things they “want” to do because they’re busy doing things they “need” to do. Tell her things will be taken care of at the house and let her go for a long run without the kids, read a book, or have some quiet time alone. Even these small things are invaluable to her.
