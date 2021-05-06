Hershey announces chocolate shell topping recall

HERSHEY, Pa. (KSLA) - The Hershey Company announced a voluntary recall of a single lot of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping in a 7.25-oz. bottle with UPC (346000).
Hershey learned that 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds. The products were shipped out between April 15 and May 3 with the product code 25JSAS1.
Hershey initiated the voluntary recall to protect public health. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15, 2021, are not included in this recall. No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation.
Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.
