Great weather until Mother’s Day

As move ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking gradually increasing temperatures along with the potential of rain and thunderstorm activity for your Mother’s Day. We should stay dry, sunny, and beautiful on Friday as temperatures again move up into the low 80s with essentially zero humidity. Saturday is when the clouds begin to increase across the region, but again we should stay stay dry with high temperatures in the low 80s. Mother’s Day though, looks a lot more unsettled in terms of weather for the region as a slow moving front begins to push into the ArkLaTex. Rain and thunderstorms look most likely to impact the region during the afternoon hours on Sunday and hold high temperatures down in the 70s. The good news is that again we do not anticipate a significant potential for strong and severe weather across the region.