Great weather until Mother’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more fabulous weather on the way for the ArkLaTex Thursday with sunshine and temperatures around the 80 degree mark. This trend of great weather will continue until we get to Sunday when we are tracking our next weather maker that will impact the region in the form of a cold front pushing into the region. Shower and storms potential will also linger into next week as well with high temperatures that will either be around or slightly below average for the ArkLaTex.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking another amazing start to the day across the region. Temperatures are again down in the 50s this morning and once the sun comes up we will again move into the upper 70s to around the 80 degree mark. We are again expecting ample sunshine along with very limited humidity so get ready for another beautiful day across the region.
As move ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking gradually increasing temperatures along with the potential of rain and thunderstorm activity for your Mother’s Day. We should stay dry, sunny, and beautiful on Friday as temperatures again move up into the low 80s with essentially zero humidity. Saturday is when the clouds begin to increase across the region, but again we should stay stay dry with high temperatures in the low 80s. Mother’s Day though, looks a lot more unsettled in terms of weather for the region as a slow moving front begins to push into the ArkLaTex. Rain and thunderstorms look most likely to impact the region during the afternoon hours on Sunday and hold high temperatures down in the 70s. The good news is that again we do not anticipate a significant potential for strong and severe weather across the region.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more unsettled weather ahead for the ArkLaTex as the frontal boundary will be stalling out. Shower and storm potential will likely continue through the first half of the week for the region with hit and miss showers likely. Right now the most widespread wet weather looks to occur on Tuesday. Due to the clouds and showers temperatures next week will likely stay down in the 70s keeping the intense heat away from ArkLaTex for another week.
In the meantime, get ready for some more amazing weather today! Have a great Thursday!
