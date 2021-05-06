Fire destroys house, displaces dwelling’s elderly owner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire drove an elderly woman out of her home and destroyed the dwelling.
The Shreveport resident safely got out of the building before firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Station 9 were called to the 8400 block of Clarice Drive at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 6, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
They saw flames coming from the front, back and one side of the one-story, wood-frame building when they arrived.
Thirteen fire and two police units were dispatched to the scene between West 84th Street and Joanna Drive.
All told, 19 firefighters, a battalion chief, three fire engines, a ladder truck, a heavy rescue truck and a medic unit responded.
They had the fire under control by 5:04 p.m.
Now the Northwest Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the homeowner who was displaced by the fire.
And investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
