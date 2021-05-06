Fire displaces residents at Lakeville Townhomes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire at a South Highland townhome community has left six people displaced.
The Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 to Lakeville Townhomes in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive.
As crews arrived on the scene just minutes later — they spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of a townhome. Crews called for backup not long after, requesting more manpower and equipment.
“The fire erupted and spread so quickly that the on-scene incident commander Battalion Chief Mike Perser agreed the situation did require additional manpower,” reads a news release from SPD Chief John Lane. “It’s the Shreveport Fire Departments’ goal to make sure we have adequate on-scene manpower available and to make sure no lives were lost.”
In total, six fire engines, three ladder trucks, two heavy rescue trucks, three battalion chiefs, an EMS supervisor and two medic units responded to the scene.
No one was injured.
“The origin and cause of this fire remain under investigation by Shreveport Fire Investigators,” reads the news release. “The local Red Cross along with the Lakeville management team are working to secure housing for the occupant’s that have been displaced.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.