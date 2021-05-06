Amazon distribution center reportedly coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An Amazon distribution center is expected to be built in Shreveport, a source close to the situation confirms.
The rumor has been circulating for some time, but city officials have been mum on whether or not the rumors are true.
The property where the center will be located has reportedly been sold, but it’s not clear to whom. The facility will reportedly be located near the Caddo Correctional Center.
The Shreveport Times has reported that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Friday, May 7 to announce the Amazon fulfillment center in the northern part of the city, however, Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office, nor the governor’s office, has confirmed this.
