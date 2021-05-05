WebXtra: CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccine shots without appointment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CVS Health announced today that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 800 locations in Texas, with no appointment necessary.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.
“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”
