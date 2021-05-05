Victims’ families speak out against gun violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Homicide numbers continue to climb in Shreveport, already outpacing data from last year.
Relatives of gunfire’s victims say that the violence has gotten out of hand and that they want people to remember that those who have been killed are more than statistics.
“Kids are without their father now,” said Shemicka Asom, whose brother Kurjuan Mingo was fatally shot April 23 at a corner store. Following his death, friends eulogized him as an “excellent father.”
“You don’t see that a lot in a lot of fathers, how caring and nurturing they can be. But Kurjuan was different.”
People are frequently losing their lives to this “senseless violence” in Shreveport.
“It happens on the regular and that should not be,” Asom said.
Now, fear plagues some in the city, especially those who have experienced the violence firsthand.
“At this point, I’m afraid to go anywhere; I’m afraid to go to gatherings because it’s so much killing out there,” said a mother whose son was killed.
She asked to remain anonymous for fear that his gunman would retaliate against her family.
“It wasn’t always like this,” she explained. “Maybe since 2015, things have just gotten worse.”
City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the violence. Now a community meeting will be held at 10 a.m. May 18 at the Skybox at Independence Stadium to address action steps for moving forward. The public is invited to attend.
The victims’ relatives said they want two things:
- citizens to speak up when they know information, and,
- police to do their part to make people feel safe again in their communities.
