Two girls injured in early morning shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two girls are recovering after a shooting on Wednesday morning in Shreveport.
Officers got the call just before 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive.
A witness at the scene told police he and his brother-in-law got into an argument. Ten minutes after his brother-in-law left the home, bullets came flying through the house.
Two girls inside the home were injured. One girl had a bullet graze her in the head, the other was shot in the leg.
The pair were sent to a Shreveport hospital, where they are expected to be okay.
Shreveport police at this time do not have a suspect or a description of the weapon used in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
