This is the Way: Baby Yoda cards invite you to join Longview Public Library

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Public Library released their new special edition library cards on May 4th.
Star Wars fans use of the phrase, “May the 4th be with you”, a pun based on the iconic Star Wars catchphrase “May the force be with you”. Characters in the Star Wars universe use this phrase as a way to wish each other good luck.
“We are beyond excited for the new limited edition “Baby Yoda” library cards from Longview Public Library released today for #maythe4thbewithyou. This card is available as a partnership through the American Library Association for new customers. Existing customers can upgrade for $5! #ThisIsTheWay
