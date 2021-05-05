Smooth sailing until Mother’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we move through the second half of the work week we are tracking beautiful weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Low humidity, sunny skies, and comfortable temperatures will mean it will be a perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great weather. As we head into the holiday weekend we are tracking our next chance for wet weather, not so much on Saturday, but Mother’s Day is looking more and more likely that we will see some showers for the region. This wet weather could potentially last into early next week as well.