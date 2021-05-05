Smooth sailing until Mother’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we move through the second half of the work week we are tracking beautiful weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Low humidity, sunny skies, and comfortable temperatures will mean it will be a perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great weather. As we head into the holiday weekend we are tracking our next chance for wet weather, not so much on Saturday, but Mother’s Day is looking more and more likely that we will see some showers for the region. This wet weather could potentially last into early next week as well.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning some of you may need a light jacket as it is a whole cooler compared to what we saw Tuesday. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 50s and will be moving up into the upper 70s this afternoon. The comfortable temperatures combined with ample sunshine will make for an absolutely fantastic day across the region and the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather.
As we head through the rest of the work week we are tracking generally more of the same with slowly rising temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Thursday and Friday we are tracking more sunshine along with continued muted humidity for the region. As we get later in the week though we are anticipating our temperatures to start getting on the warm side once again with highs returning to the mid-80s.
Looking ahead to the weekend and into early week we are expecting changes to arrive to the region. First on Saturday with increasing cloud cover with perhaps an isolated shower possible, but Mother’s Day and early next week are looking more unsettled for the region. This is due to a cold front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex and will likely make your Mother’s Day afternoon a little on the damp side. This slow moving front could also keep the showers around through your Monday morning commute. Behind the front expect much cooler temperatures with highs potentially only around the 70 degree mark.
In the meantime, get ready for some amazing weather on the way Wednesday! Have a great day!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.