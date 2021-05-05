Shreveport leaders to hold news conference to address recent gun violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City leaders, as well as representatives from the Shreveport fire and police departments, are holding a news conference Wednesday, May 5 to address possible solution to end gun violence in the city.
The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza, located at 505 Travis St.
Also in attendance will be a number of community leaders and activists who are in support of efforts to stop gun violence in the city, including creating a coalition of elected leaders, business owners, faith-based leaders, and other interested parties to find ways to ensure Shreveport is a safe place to live and work for everyone in the community.
Just in the last two days in Shreveport, two girls were shot on Morningside Drive, one person was killed on Linwood Avenue, a teenager was shot multiple times while being chased by two men, and a man was killed after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Pines Road.
