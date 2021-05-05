Male shot on Herndon Street in Stoner Hill area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A gunshot victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport the afternoon of Tuesday, May 5.
“Where he was shot could be considered life-threatening,” said a police officer on the scene in the 300 block of Herndon Street.
When the call came in at 1:53 p.m., at least nine Shreveport police units and at least one Fire Department unit responded to the scene between Gilbert Drive and Coty Street.
Investigators report having found numerous shell casings there.
Further details about the shooting are not yet available.
This is a developing situation. As we learn more information, we will update this story.
