Salvage crews begin removing fuel from Seacor Power vessel

Salvage crews begin removing fuel from Seacor Power vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard says salvage crews have begun removing fuel from the Seacor Power’s fuel tanks. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By FOX 8 Staff | May 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 2:00 PM

PORT FOURCHON (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard says salvage crews have begun removing fuel from the Seacor Power’s fuel tanks.

Crews are using a method called hot tapping where crews drill into the vessel’s fuel tanks and run a hose from the tanks to remove the fuel without ruining the integrity of the tanks or causing pollution.

The Coast Guard asks that mariners continue to respect the one-mile safety zone so crews and divers can work through the process safely.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.