Perfect weather to close out the work week

Over Mother’s Day weekend, the rain will be back on the return. It will not be a wash out, but just a heads up, that there could be rain around. As of now, I now have a 0% chance Saturday and a 50% chance of rain and storms Sunday. Some of the storms could be on the strong side. If you are planning anything special for your mother, (as you should) plan accordingly of storms that may pop up. Maybe have a home cooked meal, or move your celebration to Saturday. Temperatures will be up to the mid 80s, so it will be very warm again.