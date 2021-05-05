Perfect weather to close out the work week

(KSLA) - The weather could not be any better for the remainder of the week. The sun will be out shining bright and the temperatures will be warm with low humidity.
This evening will be perfect to go out and enjoy the weather. With it being Cinco De Mayo, you can easily sit outside on the patio as temperatures will not be too warm and the humidity will be low. Clouds will be very limited and there will not be any chance of rain.
Tonight will be quiet with no rain and limited clouds. A few passing clouds will build in first thing Thursday morning, but will otherwise it be clear. With the low humidity and the clear sky, temperatures will be allowed to cool down to the lower to mid 50s. It may be cool enough to leave you windows down overnight to give the AC units a break.
Thursday and Friday will also be very nice. There will not be any rain on these days with more abundant sunshine! Temperatures will be a little warmer though, getting back to the lower 80s. The humidity will remain rather low, so it will still feel nice outside. Take advantage of this gorgeous weather by sitting outside, doing gardening, mowing the lawn, or running errands, because the humidity and rain chances will soon be going back up.
Over Mother’s Day weekend, the rain will be back on the return. It will not be a wash out, but just a heads up, that there could be rain around. As of now, I now have a 0% chance Saturday and a 50% chance of rain and storms Sunday. Some of the storms could be on the strong side. If you are planning anything special for your mother, (as you should) plan accordingly of storms that may pop up. Maybe have a home cooked meal, or move your celebration to Saturday. Temperatures will be up to the mid 80s, so it will be very warm again.
Monday and Tuesday will continue to have more rain around. Monday have rain chances up to 40% and Tuesday is up to 50%. All of the showers and storms that move in will be scattered and will come from a weak cold front. This will stall out over the ArkLaTex and keep the rain around. Therefore, you will need to keep that umbrella handy by next week. Until this cold front falls apart or moves south, we will keep the showers around.
Wednesday has a chance for the rain to finally end. At least have lower rain chances. There could be a few more showers that stick around. Not everyone will see rain though. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Have a great rest of the week! Enjoy the perfect weather while you can!
