Louisiana offers its residents the ability to show digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is offering its residents the ability to show digital proof of their coronavirus vaccination on their cellphones through the state’s voluntary digital license app.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced the new feature available on the LA Wallet mobile app.
The effort to make it easier for people to prove their coronavirus vaccine status comes as Louisiana lawmakers consider measures that would prohibit requiring proof of immunization against COVID-19 to enter state-owned or state-financed buildings and facilities.
Louisiana has had trouble persuading people to get the shots, with the state not drawing down its full federal allocation of vaccine doses for the past three weeks.
