LDH reports improvements in maternal morbidity in La., but racial disparity remains

“What is evident through the Reducing Maternal Morbidity Initiative is that intentional, consistent, and sustained improvement in processes have led to better recognition and response to hemorrhage and hypertension,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, medical director of LaPQC. “This progress is encouraging, especially given the challenges of the pandemic, though we clearly have more work to do in reducing racial disparities. We appreciate the hard work and continued commitment of our hospitals to making Louisiana a safer, healthier place for all birthing persons.”