Large police presence in Texarkana has residents asking questions

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police are still trying to positively identify two young adults who were part of a welfare check, and now residents are asking why a portion of their neighborhood was roped off for hours as part of this investigation.
“There were about 14 detective cars here the crime scene van,” said Olivia Hilliard.
On Tuesday afternoon, May 4, on West 26th between Ball and Pine Streets, residents noticed a large police presence. Officers from both sides of the twin cities were on scene.
“All the police pulled up beside my house I was trying to see what was going on,” said Amelia Daniels.
Police are not telling us much about this investigation but neighbors, Olivia Hilliard and Amelia Daniels, said officers at the scene told them this started out as a welfare check on two young adults by Texarkana Arkansas police and ended in Texas.
“The whole situation is kind of weird very weird it is different, " said Hilliard. “These two teenagers, I’ve lived here since September I’ve never seen before, I guess they came out of the house with no belongings, no phone, no shoes, no nothing like that and they were going to seek help,”
Hilliard said they were further told by police the young adults did not know their last name.
“I didn’t know all them people were there just only that man was living there, so they came and took him and took the rest of them,” said Daniels.
Before leaving the scene one man was taken into custody, but police have not released his name nor why he was arrested.
Now residents in this neighborhood are wanting to know more about what was taking place inside this house.
“It’s always the quiet neighbors. I never heard from them before, never seen them and my neighbors said previously the same thing they barely ever see them,” said Hilliard.
Texarkana Arkansas and Texas police say this situation is still under investigation with possible additional charges pending.
