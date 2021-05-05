Ground broken on future site of Fairfield Estates; Wilkinson Terrace partially demolished

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On May 5, a ceremony was held to commemorate the groundbreaking for the future site of Fairfield Estates.
At the event, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Councilwoman LeVette Fuller were there to mark the occasion.
Across the street, a portion of the Wilkerson Terrace Apartments was demolished at the event. The complex closed in 2019.
Fairfield Estates will be a 12-unit complex that will offer affordable rental housing. The units will offer 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartments.
