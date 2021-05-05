Coroner releases report after man dies in custody of Bossier City PD

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office has released its report in relation to a man who died in the custody of the Bossier City Police Department back in March.
Billy Ray Hill, 30, died March 30 after being taken into custody by Bossier police officers. They were initially called out to Barksdale Boulevard after Hill was reportedly trying to steal a car from a collision center there.
The final autopsy report from the coroner’s office indicates there was no “external or internal injury nor disease.” The report goes on to say Hill suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia. However, the coroner’s office says since this diagnosis cannot be proven at autopsy, the final cause of death will be listed as “undetermined.”
Louisiana State Police took over the investigation after Hill’s death.
