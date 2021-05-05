Coroner releases report after man dies in custody of Bossier City PD

Coroner releases report after man dies in custody of Bossier City PD
A block of Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City, La. was blocked off Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after a "use of force" incident resulted in a fatality. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | May 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 10:23 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office has released its report in relation to a man who died in the custody of the Bossier City Police Department back in March.

LSP identifies man who died in Bossier City on Tuesday

Billy Ray Hill, 30, died March 30 after being taken into custody by Bossier police officers. They were initially called out to Barksdale Boulevard after Hill was reportedly trying to steal a car from a collision center there.

The final autopsy report from the coroner’s office indicates there was no “external or internal injury nor disease.” The report goes on to say Hill suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia. However, the coroner’s office says since this diagnosis cannot be proven at autopsy, the final cause of death will be listed as “undetermined.”

PREVIOUS STORY>>> Man allegedly trying to steal car dead after incident involving Bossier City PD; name released

Louisiana State Police took over the investigation after Hill’s death.

LSP releases statement about man's death while in BCPD custody

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.