BPSO searching for missing Plain Dealing teen

Thomas Woolley, 17. (Source: BPSO)
By Daffney Dawson | May 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 5:53 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager from Plain Dealing.

Officials say the teen ran away from home and was recently reported missing.

Thomas Woolley, 17, was last seen by a family member in Springhill on the morning of May 3. His family says they are concerned for his welfare.

He was wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side, a red t-shirt and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

