BPSO searching for missing Plain Dealing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager from Plain Dealing.
Officials say the teen ran away from home and was recently reported missing.
Thomas Woolley, 17, was last seen by a family member in Springhill on the morning of May 3. His family says they are concerned for his welfare.
He was wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side, a red t-shirt and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
