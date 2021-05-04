WANTED: Man accused of shooting 7, kidnapping woman in 3 separate incidents

Boykins is also suspected of assaulting and kidnapping a woman in Algiers on Thurs., March 25. Police say Boykins entered a home in the 1500 block of Numa Street around 1:45 a.m. and struck a man several times with a firearm while he was asleep. Police believe Boykins struck a woman and pointed a gun to her head, forcing her out of the house and into his vehicle before fleeing the scene.