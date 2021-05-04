WANTED: Man accused of shooting 7, kidnapping woman in 3 separate incidents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are searching for a man accused of shooting seven people in a 24-hour span and a kidnapping a month ago.
A spokesperson for NOPD says an arrest warrant has been obtained for Darran Boykins, 26, in relation to a shooting at 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 in the 300 block of Bourbon Street. Police say Boykins shot and injured five people. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Boykins is wanted on five counts of aggravated battery.
Boykins is also wanted for two counts of attempted murder for a shooting at 8 a.m. the same day at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Simon Bolivar Streets. Police say a man and a woman were sent to the hospital for treatment.
Boykins is also suspected of assaulting and kidnapping a woman in Algiers on Thurs., March 25. Police say Boykins entered a home in the 1500 block of Numa Street around 1:45 a.m. and struck a man several times with a firearm while he was asleep. Police believe Boykins struck a woman and pointed a gun to her head, forcing her out of the house and into his vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with additional information related to the investigation or on Darran Boykins’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
