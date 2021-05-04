Teenager fails to return home from school

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A teenager left his school in Bossier City and never went to his home in the 4700 block of Parkdale Drive in Shreveport, authorities say.
Now Bossier sheriff’s detectives are asking for help finding the runaway who recently was reported as missing.
They believe 14-year-old De’Marea Jennings might be in Bossier City or in the North Market Street area of Caddo Parish.
He last was seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts, yellow socks and white shoes.
And his last known location is about 2 p.m. Monday, May 3 at Rusheon Middle School in the 2400 block of Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Jennings to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
“His family is concerned for his welfare,” Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
