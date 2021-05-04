Teenager fails to return home from school

De’Marea Jennings, 14, of the 4700 block of Parkdale Drive in Shreveport, last was seen about 2 p.m. Monday, May 3 at Rusheon Middle School in the 2400 block of Old Minden Road in Bossier City. He might be in Bossier City or in the North Market Street area of Caddo Parish, authorities say. (Source: BPSO)