Strong storms possible later this morning and afternoon

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab an umbrella as we are expecting storms that have faded during the overnight hours to reignite later this morning and into the afternoon hours as the cold front pushes through the region. Some of these storms have the potential to be severe with biggest concerns continuing to be large hail and damaging winds with a possible spin-up tornado. Temperatures out ahead of the front continue to be warm and muggy with out the door temperatures in the mid-70s this morning. We should get up to around the 80 degree mark before the front knocks down the humidity significantly. Any rain and storm chances should wrap up before sunset.