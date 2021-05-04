Strong storms possible later this morning and afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After watching severe weather off to our west largely fade during the overnight hours we are tracking more possible strong and severe storms later this morning and into the afternoon hours. Like last night the biggest concern remains for large hail and damaging winds. Behind the front we are still expecting much cooler and less humid weather for the rest of the work week. We really should stay just about perfect until we reach the weekend when are tracking more showers and storms that could impact your Mother’s Day plans.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab an umbrella as we are expecting storms that have faded during the overnight hours to reignite later this morning and into the afternoon hours as the cold front pushes through the region. Some of these storms have the potential to be severe with biggest concerns continuing to be large hail and damaging winds with a possible spin-up tornado. Temperatures out ahead of the front continue to be warm and muggy with out the door temperatures in the mid-70s this morning. We should get up to around the 80 degree mark before the front knocks down the humidity significantly. Any rain and storm chances should wrap up before sunset.
As we go through the rest of the work week we really are tracking some beautiful weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures along with the humidity should be very comfortable with highs into the upper 70s to low 80s with morning low potentially dipping down into the 50s. In addition to the comfortable temperatures we should see nothing but sunny skies through the end of the work week.
Once we hit the weekend though is when changes could return to the ArkLaTex. A relatively weak cold front will start to move into the region from the north and while we aren’t expecting much in the way of a major drop in temperatures we do expect to see some shower chances Saturday and Sunday. The latest trends indicate that Mother’s Day brings with it the best chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures over the weekend still should be warm with highs into the 80s both days.
In the meantime, please anticipate some strong storms this morning and stay weather aware! Have a good Tuesday!
