Slidell casino proposal advances in 8-2 legislative vote

SLIDELL (WVUE) -A legislative committee Tuesday gave the okay to a bill to allow St. Tammany residents a vote on a Slidell casino.
Forces for and against a proposal from Pacific Peninsula Entertainment spoke out on the measure for well over an hour Tuesday morning.
If the proposal is ultimately passed, the company will be moving its casino license from Bossier City to an area near Interstate 10 and the Oak Harbor exit.
“Everything is designed around that community,” said Jonathan Swain, President of Peninsula Pacific.
Swain said residents were able to weigh-in on the architecture of the casino idea as well as restaurant concepts.
