Police investigating shooting reported at Castlewood Apartments
By Curtis Heyen | May 4, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 7:33 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police are investigating a report of a shooting at Castlewood Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

More than a dozen police units initially responded to a call about a shooting on Ridgewood Drive between Blom Boulevard and Baird Road that came in at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Two minutes later, Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop between Blom and Baird.

Further details are not yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

