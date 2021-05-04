Police investigating shooting reported at Castlewood Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police are investigating a report of a shooting at Castlewood Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.
More than a dozen police units initially responded to a call about a shooting on Ridgewood Drive between Blom Boulevard and Baird Road that came in at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Two minutes later, Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop between Blom and Baird.
Further details are not yet available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
