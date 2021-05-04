Nearly $1 million raised for Give For Good, donate here

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Superbowl of fundraisers for northwest Louisiana nonprofits is here: Give For Good 2021.
So far, over $913 thousand dollars has been raised and there’s still an entire day to donate to organizations providing life-changing services for community members.
Give For Good was established by the Community Foundation of Northwest Louisiana in 2014 and has since raised $12 million for hundreds of nonprofit organizations.
In 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the community stepped up and managed to donate a whopping $1.9 million, when many were financially strapped.
