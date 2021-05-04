2 men arrested on drug, weapon charges after reportedly leading deputies on brief chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies while they were responding to a shots fired call.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Wallace Lake Dam Monday night (May 3) and arrested two men who reportedly had drugs and guns on their person. The sheriff’s office says around 6:30 p.m., deputies were headed to a call about shots fired at the dam when they got info that two cars (a silver vehicle and a black Camaro) were seen leaving the area.
Deputies say the spotted the vehicles on Ellerbe Road near Leonard Road and tried to make a traffic stop. They say the vehicles sped away from them while running other cars off the road, passing in no passing zones, and nearly causing several wrecks.
Deputies were able to catch up to the Camaro after it was caught in traffic on Ellerbe Road. The driver and passenger, identified as Ja’Mondre Deon Harris, 22, and Malik Muscove, 21, both of Shreveport, were arrested.
CPSO officials say a search of the car resulted in the seizure of five firearms, more than 200 rounds of ammo, 288.7 g of marijuana, four hydrocodone pills, seven oxycodone pills, and $6,617 in cash.
The two men were charged as follows:
Harris
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- Illegal carrying of a weapon with controlled dangerous substances
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Discharging firearms
- Passing in a no passing zone
- Reckless operation
Muscove
- Illegal carrying of a weapon with controlled dangerous substances
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (3 counts)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
