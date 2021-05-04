Longview police seek witnesses in fatal 2-vehicle crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is seeking witnesses from a fatality crash that occurred Monday evening on N. Eastman Rd at E. Hawkins Pkwy.
Longview police report responding to a major crash in the 3300 block of N. Eastman Rd. at 4:33 p.m. The crash involved a red Ford pickup truck and a gold Toyota passenger car.
The driver of the Toyota passenger car, Mackie McDowell, 63, of Marshall was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Longview Police Department crash investigators are investigating.
If you were in the area and witnessed this crash, please contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Division at 903-237-1188.
