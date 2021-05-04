1 critically injured in shooting in front of apartment complex on Pines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a Shreveport apartment complex Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of someone shot and lying on the ground in the parking lot.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Pines Road near St. Andrews Circle and Quail Ridge Drive at the Willow Trace Apartments.
Police on scene say there was some sort of altercation between two people believed to be roommates when one shot the other multiple times, then walked into the leasing office and waited for police to arrive.
The person shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the person who reportedly fired the shots was treated for unknown injuries on the scene by the fire department.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
