THE INVESTIGATORS: Officer who used stun gun on 67-year-old resigns from Port Allen Police Department

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - According to his attorney, Nolan Dehon, III has resigned from the police department one day before he was set to go before the city council to fight for his job.
According to the letter, Dehon’s resignation is effective immediately.
Port Allen officer Nolan Dehon III was placed on unpaid leave, days after the 9News Investigators exposed the attack he allegedly carried out against a 67-year-old man in police custody.
According to arrest records, Dehon allegedly used a stun gun on a 67-year-old man who was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a city police unit at the time. The man had to be taken to the hospital as a result of the alleged attack that sent 50,000 volts of electricity pulsing into his body. The stun gun was used two times on the man within a 10-second time frame before being taken to the Port Allen Police Department.
