THE INVESTIGATORS: Officer who used stun gun on 67-year-old resigns from Port Allen Police Department

According to arrest records, Dehon allegedly used a stun gun on a 67-year-old man who was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a city police unit at the time. The man had to be taken to the hospital as a result of the alleged attack that sent 50,000 volts of electricity pulsing into his body. The stun gun was used two times on the man within a 10-second time frame before being taken to the Port Allen Police Department.