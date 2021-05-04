Hospitality hiring fair happening on May 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Are you looking for a job?
The Greater Shreveport Chamber has partnered up with the Louisiana Restaurant Association for a job fair at Louisiana State University in Shreveport on Tuesday, May 4.
The job fair began at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. in the University Center Ballroom. Over 30 local businesses are attending this event and searching for potential employees for positions like wait staff, kitchen staff, gaming, customer service, housekeeping positions and more.
“With tourism increasing and more individuals and families heading out for in-person dining, demand for employees in all areas of hospitality and foodservice is high,” stated Dr. Timothy Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, in a news release. “These are good jobs that will fill quickly and so we are encouraging everyone at home or on the sidelines to come out and join one of these great companies.”
For more information, visit www.ShreveportChamber.org.
