Holmes Honda locations to honor nurses, first responders with free lunch

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - To celebrate National Nurses Day on Thursday, May 6 - Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Bossier City will offer a free lunch.
The event is not just for nurses but also, first responders, and will begin at 11 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m.
In Bossier City, lunch will be served by Sal’s Emergency Pizza Services. Across the Red River in Shreveport, the Ono Hawaiian Grill Food Truck Will be stationed at Holmes Honda. Holmes Honda in Shreveport is located on Bert Kouns in the Shreveport Automall at 1331 E Bert Kouns, Shreveport. The Bossier City dealership is located off I-220 and Swan Lake Road at 1040 Innovation Drive.
To get a free meal, first responders and nurses must show an employee ID.
“There are many in our community who have served heroically over the last year. Nurses and all first responders are at the top of that list,” said Mark Johnson, president of the Holmes Auto Family, in a news release. “We want them to know we see their sacrifice and are grateful for all they do.”
