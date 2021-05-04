‘Freshly cooked’ crack cocaine reportedly found in bedroom with 2-year-old child; man arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is in custody after allegedly being found with crack cocaine in the presence of a 2-year-old child; a handgun and cash were also seized.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on April 29, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Cornwell Avenue. During the search, they reportedly found “freshly cooked” crack cocaine on a plate in the bedroom where a 2-year-old child was sleeping. Deputies say other drugs and a pistol were also found in the living room.
In total, agents report seizing 69.6 g of marijuana, 24.9 g of cocaine, a pistol, scales, packaging material, and $3,667 in cash.
During the search, Jason Christaw, 30, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of controlled dangerous substances while in the presence of a minor
