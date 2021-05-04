DeSoto Parish deputy accused of using excessive force now facing misdemeanor charges rather than felony

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Exclusive video obtained by KSLA Investigates in 2020 shows a DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly using excessive force against two suspects in two separate incidents.
A grand jury back indicted Deputy Jason Allgrunn for malfeasance in office, which is a felony charge carrying a possible five-year sentence, but KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron reports that a little more than a month before the trial, charges against that deputy were reduced to a misdemeanor.
Allgrunn has been on paid administrative leave since his indictment back in 2019. The two use of force encounters at the heart of this case took place nearly a year apart in the fall of 2018 and 2019. Former DeSoto Parish District Attorney Gary Evans took the videos and the case before a grand jury, getting a two-count indictment of malfeasance in office.
But Evans was voted out of office before the case went to trial. Four months into the term of the new DA, Charlie Adams, (who is a former DeSoto Parish judge) amended the grand jury’s bill of information, filing lesser charges of simple battery. A trial date of May 14 was set. Now, Allgrunn will stand for a bench trial, meaning a judge, not a jury will decide his fate, and he will only face 90 days in jail if convicted. That move is now raising some questions about the case.
Cameron spoke with the assistant DA in DeSoto Parish, who’s trying the case against Allgrunn. He says the new, lesser crime of simple battery is the appropriate charge for which Allgrunn should be prosecuted.
