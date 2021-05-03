Texarkana crossing guard injured while on duty in second incident this school year

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - For the second time during the 2020-21 school year, a school crossing guard in Texarkana has been injured while on duty.
Police say around 8:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, May 3, 21-year-old Alexander Gooden was working traffic in front of Texarkana Texas High School on Summerhill Road when a vehicle pulled out from a business parking lot, striking the crossing guard.
Police say the injuries appear to be minor and no citations were issued.
This accident occurred at the same location where another guard was critically injured in September of 2020. A school spokesperson says they will meet to see if there’s anything to be done to prevent accidents occurring at this location in the future.
