SU Law Center moving forward with plans for off-campus instructional site in Shreveport-Bossier area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Southern University Law Center (SULC) is moving forward with plans to create an off-campus instructional site (OCIS) to educate more legal students in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
“The vision of many as to the actual expansion of SULC imprint is coming into fruition with the insight and expertise of an awesome OCIS Leadership Team,” said Deleso A. Alford, professor of law and director of the OCIS team. “As a Shreveport native, I am honored and humbled to be returning home to facilitate the establishment of a pathway to legal education opportunities to the north Louisiana region.”
The idea will be introduced in phases, the university says, and will include community engagement, research, feasibility studies, and development of a strategic proposal by John K. Pierce, chancellor of SULC, which will be approved by the Louisiana Board of Regents.
Members of SULC’s leadership have developed a team made up of faculty and staff from the facilities, technology, and libraries, as well as local architects, who will oversee the creation of the site.
The project is currently in its first phase, which includes solidifying the curriculum and student offerings, upgrading the Shreve Memorial Library, and establishing regional learning, employment, and relocation opportunities for students. The phase is being referred to as “Semester in Shreveport” and will consist of third-year law students completing up to 16 hours of coursework in Shreveport during their final year in spring of 2022 and 2023. The university says this will also allow students to prep for the Louisiana Bar exam and pursue potential employment opportunities in the underserved northwest part of the state.
SULC will identify successes of phase one before moving into phases two and three. Subsequent phases will consist of a “Year in Shreveport” for third-year students. The phase will include American Bar Association and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission accreditation, more investments in faculty and curriculum, library resources, academic advising, and physical facilities and technological advancements to expand the program into a “branch campus” designed for non-traditional students in a four-year, part-time, evening/weekend 90-hour program.
