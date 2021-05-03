Strong storms possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a great weekend as the showers and storms cleared out a little early on Sunday. As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front that will sweep through the region during the overnight hours and Tuesday. Big concerns are damaging winds and large hail with an isolated tornado possible. Once this weather maker clears out we are tracking pretty tranquil weather ahead for the region with our only other chance for wet weather coming on Saturday. Temperatures this week will be relatively comfortable with the exception of today where highs will be around the 90 degree mark.