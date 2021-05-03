Strong storms possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a great weekend as the showers and storms cleared out a little early on Sunday. As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front that will sweep through the region during the overnight hours and Tuesday. Big concerns are damaging winds and large hail with an isolated tornado possible. Once this weather maker clears out we are tracking pretty tranquil weather ahead for the region with our only other chance for wet weather coming on Saturday. Temperatures this week will be relatively comfortable with the exception of today where highs will be around the 90 degree mark.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking some toasty temperatures Monday. Temperatures early this morning are around the 70 degree mark and will be moving up into the low 90s this afternoon. We should stay mostly dry today with mostly cloudy skies before storm chances start to increase this evening. Strong and severe storms will be possible during the late evening through the overnight hours into early Tuesday. The biggest concern with these storms are damaging winds and large hail.
Tuesday could also bring some isolated strong storm activity during the afternoon hours as the front continues to move to the south and east, but the highest severe potential will be outside the ArkLaTex. Behind the front we are tracking cooler weather as we go through the rest of the work week with high temperatures likely in the low 80s. We should also stay dry with mainly sunny skies for the rest of the work week so get ready some beautiful for most of the week.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking our next chance for wet weather coming on Saturday. This will be due to another front that will be moving through the region, but right now it does not look particularly intense with much in the way of strong and severe storm potential. By Sunday the wet weather should be gone and pleasant weather will return to the region.
In the meantime, prepare for some possible strong storms tonight with some hot temperatures today. Have a great week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.