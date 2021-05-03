Storms tonight bring cooler temperatures

(KSLA) - Storms will be moving in tonight and lasting through most of Tuesday with a chance of having severe weather involved. Strong winds and hail are the biggest threats.
This evening will start off dry, but could have some rain and storms move in late. A better chance of showers and storms will be around the I-30 corridor. So, if you have any plans, you may need the umbrella if you live near the I-30 corridor, otherwise, you should remain dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, so it will e very warm and humid.
Through tonight, there is a cold front slowly moving through that will bring all the rain and storms. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather north of I-30, and a slight risk just to the south, but north of I-20. As the storms move through, we could see strong winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is also not ruled out. I have the rain chances up to 50% for tonight. Make sure to have some way of receiving alerts if severe weather strikes.
On Tuesday, the cold front will still be right on top of the ArkLaTex. There will be a line of showers and a few storms that moves through mostly in the morning, but also a couple in the early afternoon. The severe risk from overnight will be sliding to the east and south. So on the far eastern edge of the ArkLaTex we have an enhanced risk, and a slight risk for much of northwest Louisiana, then a marginal risk over towards southwest Arkansas and Texas. Winds are the biggest threat for then.
Now, behind this cold front, temperatures will really take a dive! Not just that, but the humidity will also be going down! Therefore, by Wednesday morning, temperatures will be back to feeling great! In the morning we will wake up to the lower to mid 50s. Then by the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s. On top of all that, the sunshine will be back and it will be beautiful! Cinco De Mayo will be a great day!
Thursday and Friday will also be very nice. There will not be any rain on these days with more abundant sunshine! Temperatures will be a little warmer though, getting back to the lower 80s. The humidity will remain rather low, so it will still feel nice outside.
Over Mother’s Day weekend, there could be a brief shower on Saturday, but a slightly higher chance on Sunday. It will not be a wash out, but just a heads up, that there could be rain around. If you are planning anything special for your mother, (as you should) plan accordingly of storms that may pop up. We’ll keep you updated on the latest trends for the weekend. Temperatures will be up to the mid 80s, so it will be very warm again.
Have a fantastic week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.