Storms tonight bring cooler temperatures

On Tuesday, the cold front will still be right on top of the ArkLaTex. There will be a line of showers and a few storms that moves through mostly in the morning, but also a couple in the early afternoon. The severe risk from overnight will be sliding to the east and south. So on the far eastern edge of the ArkLaTex we have an enhanced risk, and a slight risk for much of northwest Louisiana, then a marginal risk over towards southwest Arkansas and Texas. Winds are the biggest threat for then.