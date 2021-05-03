Shreveport continues spring cleanup with sweep targeting its Highland, Stoner Hill neighborhoods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport continued its citywide spring cleanup Monday with a sweep of the Highland and Stoner Hill neighborhoods.
A Dumpster was made available at the Highland Center for people to dispose of vehicle parts, tires, furniture, appliances, almost anything except chemicals and medical waste.
And Property Standards inspectors surveyed the neighborhoods for violations, including parking issues.
A similar property standards sweep was conducted April 26 in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood and came with the promise that “more community sweeps can be expected in other areas in the near future.”
Councilwoman Levette Fuller believes revitalizing communities will help reduce blight and crime.
So beyond the city’s property standards sweeps, she has been holding cleanups in the city’s Caddo Heights neighborhood. Her third effort was held Saturday, May 1.
