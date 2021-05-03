Shooting sends man to hospital with gunshot wound to his side

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man has been rushed to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his side. Authorities described his condition as possibly life-threatening.
The shooting occurred at 2:58 p.m. Monday, May 3 on Bernstein Avenue between West 70th and West 74th streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That’s at Linwood Homes, an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein.
The wounded man was conscious when medics picked him up and he was rushed right into surgery when he arrived at the hospital, police say.
Dispatchers told responding officers that the gunman was tall and skinny, had on no shirt and was wearing blue jean shorts and a fully hooded mask.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
