Rusk County horse racing crowd attacks man after shooting

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were arrested after a shooting incident that occurred near Overton Saturday night, and charges are pending against the alleged shooter, who is currently in a Kilgore hospital, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the shooting incident occurred at a horse racing track at a facility called the Amaros Training Center on FM 918 at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. He added that two of his investigators were working security at that location.
Shortly after a horse race ended, the two RCSO investigators saw a Hispanic male fire at least two gunshots at a crowd of people, Valdez said. They later learned that one man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.
The two RCSO rushed to arrest the suspect, but a melee ensued before they could get there. Valdez said a crowd of people surrounded the suspect and delivered what he described as “civilian justice” to the man, causing serious injuries.
During the process of separating the melee participants, one man allegedly took a swing at one of the RCSO detectives, and another individual allegedly tried to run away.
David Gonzalez, 32, was arrested for assault on a security officer, and his bond amount was set at $35,000. Juan Carmelo Cerda-Martinez was arrested for evading arrest, and his bond amount was set at $1,500.
Valdez said the alleged shooter was taken to a Kilgore hospital for treatment of his injuries. He said the man underwent surgeries.
The sheriff said that he is not going to release the alleged shooter’s name until after a justice of the peace issues arrest warrants on him and formal charges are filed.
