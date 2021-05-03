Non-profit group in Texarkana looking to support law enforcement officers

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A new non-profit organization is up and running in Texarkana with the goal of making things a bit easier for law enforcement officers, but to accomplish this, they need support from the community.
Law enforcement agencies in the Texarkana area now have an additional support system.
Jade Bredenberg is founder of the non-profit group called Beyond the Badge of TXK. Bredenberg and other family members of police officers started the group in September of 2020 and just recently received their non-profit designation.
“With the world the way it has been lately, I feel like they need some support to let them know they are not alone and they got someone supporting them,” Bredenberg said.
Bredenberg says this organization needs community support to accomplish its mission of taking care of area law enforcement officers and their families.
“We do have a membership form they can fill out. It is $25 a year right now; that includes the cost of their t-shirts,” Bredenberg said.
Right now, the focus is on officers in Miller County, Arkansas and Bowie County, Texas, which includes all of Texarkana.
“It’s nice to know that the community supports us,” said Misty Tyler with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
Tyler is a Texarkana Texas police officer and a member of Beyond The Badge of TXK.
“Contrary to what people think or what the see on TV, we do have a lot of support here. It helps all of us mentally and physically,” she said.
Leaders with Beyond the Badge of TXK say they’re not here to replace other groups, but rather to add to the support of area officers.
“We hope to make police officers and their spouses be comfortable in Texarkana and know if they need anything at all, they can reach out to us no matter what it is,” Bredenberg said.
The group’s first official fundraiser is a golf tournament on May 14 at South Haven Golf Club in Texarkana. Click here to visit the group’s Facebook page.
